TSRTC plans to launch special bus services for Hyderabad techies

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:07 PM, Wed - 30 November 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Wednesday announced that it is planning to launch an exclusive shuttle bus service for techies working in the city. IT employees working at firms in HITEC City, Madhapur and Gachibowli areas will soon be able to reach their companies directly in TSRTC buses from select locations in the city.

The TSRTC officials also shared a survey form to collect the details of the IT firms, pick-up and drop points and timings. The last date to file the response is December 5.

Announcing the news on Twitter, the official handle of TSRTC stated, “TSRTC planning to launch a new product (dedicated bus) for IT employees working in Hitech city, Madhapur & Gachibowli from selected locations in Hyderabad. If Interested, Kindly fill this form: https://forms.gle/mcZoemCdtHeUBfWcA Last date for entry: 5th Dec 22 (sic).”

