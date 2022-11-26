TSRTC operates special buses on hire basis to Sabarimala

The devotees can hire the RTC buses which are made available without any additional charges, by just submitting a nominal security deposit.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:03 PM, Sat - 26 November 22

Hyderabad: To facilitate devotees heading to Sabarimala for their annual pilgrimage, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is operating special buses on hire basis from various locations in Telangana to Sabarimala.

The devotees can hire the RTC buses which are made available without any additional charges, by just submitting a nominal security deposit.

According to the RTC officials, these buses which also have a television are being run at a nominal fare when compared to the private travel agencies. Apart from this, the drivers too are experienced and take the passengers safely to the destinations.

The buses can be hired not only to Sabarimala, but also to other pilgrimage sites if required in return.

The cancellation charges too are average ranging from Rs.1,000 to Rs 10,000 when cancelled from 24 hours to 48 hours prior to the journey.

The corporation has also coordinated with the authorities at Kerala to ensure a hassle-free darshan for all the devotees through spot booking at Pamba.

For more information or booking, those interested can contact: 040-2345003/ 040-23450055/ 040-69440000/ 9440970000 or meet the nearest depot manager.