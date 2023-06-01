TSRTC announces seventh DA to employees

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:04 PM, Thu - 1 June 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), as a gift to its employees on the 10th Anniversary of the State Formation, has announced payment of another Dearness Allowance (DA) from the pending two arrears, here on Thursday.

TSRTC Chairman Bajireddy Govardhan said it was decided to give the pending DA installment as a gift to the employees as part of the State Formation Day celebrations.

He said that 4.9 per cent DA due in July 2022 is being sanctioned now and announced that the corporation will pay it to the employees along with the salaries for the month of June. “TSRTC employees played an active role in the Telangana movement. In 2011, they participated in the Sakala Janula Samme for about 29 days and fought for a separate statehood,” Govardhan said.

“The organisation has so far sanctioned seven DAs even under difficult circumstances. The remaining one DA will be announced to the employees soon,” said VC Sajjanar, Managing Director, TSRTC.