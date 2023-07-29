TSRTC announces special bus tour package for devotees

TSRTC has announced a special super luxury bus tour package for the convenience of devotees visiting Shri Kshetra Ganagapur Dattatreya temple.

04:25 PM, Sat - 29 July 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has announced a special super luxury bus tour package for the convenience of devotees visiting Shri Kshetra Ganagapur Dattatreya temple, a prominent shrine in Gulbarga in Karnataka, and other famous shrines in Maharashtra.

According to the TSRTC, the special bus will depart from MGBS to Ganagapur at 6 pm on July 31 and reach the destination the next day. After the devotees complete their darshan, the vehicle will leave to Pandharpur around 12 noon and reach around 4 pm.

TSRTC officials said after the darshan of Panduranga Swamy, the special bus will reach Shri Tulja Bhavani temple around 12.30 am on August 2. After the darshan of Tulaja Bhavani Matha, the bus will leave for Hyderabad at 2 pm on the same day reach MGBS at 8.30 pm.

TSRTC has fixed the ticket price of Ganagapur special bus at Rs.2,500 which includes travel facility and devotees will be responsible for darshan, food and accommodation arrangements.

Ganagapur special bus advance reservation can be done on TSRTC official website tsrtconline.in and tickets can also be bought from ticket counters at MGBS, JBS and Dilsukhnagar bus stations.

For more details contact – 9440566379 or 9959226257 or 9959224911.