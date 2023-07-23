Bheemgal bus depot will be restarted soon: Vemula

The depot, which was started in 1994, was closed in 2006 by the Congress government in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh due to unknown reasons

Nizamabad: Transport Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy said the Bheemgal bus depot in Balkonda constituency would soon be restarted.

The Minister, who along with TSRTC chairman Baji Reddy Govardhan and RTC officials visited the bus depot on Sunday, said efforts were being made to restart the Bheemgal bus depot at the earliest. The depot, which was started in 1994, was closed in 2006 by the Congress government in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh due to unknown reasons, he said.

Govardhan said once the depot was restarted, it would benefit the people of Armoor, Nizamabad rural and Balkonda constituency.