TSRTC announces special package to Srisailam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:29 PM, Mon - 31 July 23

Hyderabad: Catering to the increasing demand from pilgrims, the TSRTC on Monday announced special weekend tour package from State’s capital to Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Ammavarula Devasthanam in Srisailam.

According to the TSRTC officials, as part of the two-day tour, the bus will start from Jubilee Bus Station (JBS) in Secunderabad every Saturday at 7 am and come back to JBS by 8.30 pm the next day.

Apart from visiting the noted temple, the package itinerary also includes visits to other nearby tourist spots including Pathalaganga, Paladhara, Panchadhara, Srisailam dam, Sikharam, etc. The cost of the special SriSailam package ticket has been fixed at Rs 2,700 for adults and Rs 1,570 for children.

Package includes non-AC accommodation and transportation, Sheeghra darshan at Srisailam, Sikharam entry and guide charges. It excludes food charges and other extra services requested by tourists.

Frequency of buses

Meanwhile, the RTC has also increased the frequency of regular buses to Srisailam. From now on, buses to Srisailam will be available for every 30 minutes. While the first bus is expected to leave MGBS at 3.30 am, the last bus is scheduled to leave at 11.45 pm and the first bus to leave from Srisailam to MGBS will be at 4.30am.

The fares from MGBS to Srisailam will be Rs 600 for Super Luxury, Rs 540 for Deluxe and Rs 460 for Express buses. The fare from other places to Srisailam would be Rs 650 for Super Luxury, Rs 580 for Deluxe and Rs 500 for Express buses.

For further information, passengers can contact 9959226248, 9959226248 and 9959226257 (MGBS); 9959226246 and 9959226149 (KPHB and BHEL). Tickets can be booked in advance on www.tsrtconline.in

