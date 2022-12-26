Srisailam temple to stop darshan for 3 hours on Monday in view of President’s visit

| Srisailam Temple To Stop Darshan For 3 Hours On Monday In View Of Presidents Visit

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:52 PM, Mon - 26 December 22

Hyderabad: In view of President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam, temple authorities said that darshan for devotees will be stopped till 2 pm on Monday.

About 1,800 police personnel from the two Telugu States have been deputed to Srisailam for providing security to the President’s visit. President Murmu will be reaching the temple town in a chopper from Hyderabad and later offer special prayers at the Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bramarambika temples in Srisailam.

President Murmu will also inaugurate projects related to the development of the temple including Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD), a project taken-up by the Union Ministry of Tourism at Srisailam.