TSRTC buses go off the road as Telangana observes Bharat Bandh

Hyderabad: All buses of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), including city services, have gone off the road across the State on Tuesday in view of the nationwide Bharat Bandh.

Since morning on Tuesday, all the 3,000 city buses remained in their respective bus depots in the city. Similarly, all the Statewide operations of nearly 3,000 buses from the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station have been suspended due to the bandh.

TSRTC officials said all the buses in districts too have gone off the road. Bus operations could resume post noon depending on the situation, officials said.

Meanwhile, trains are being operated as per schedule. South Central Railway officials said there were no cancellations or diversion of train services.

