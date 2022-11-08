TSRTC hire-bus drivers stage dharna in Khammam

Published Date - 08:49 PM, Tue - 8 November 22

Khammam: A group of TSRTC hire-bus drivers staged a dharna at Khammam RTC bus stand on Tuesday demanding action against youths who beat up a hire-bus driver.

It was said that three youths riding on a motorbike obstructed passage to a bus going to Yellandu from Hyderabad on Monday evening. When the bus driver Banoth Veeranna honked the horn the youths argued with the driver and attacked him besides damaging the bus window panes.

Speaking to the media Veeranna alleged that when he took the bus into the bus stand the youths accompanied by their friends came into the bus stand and again attacked him with a lathi they snatched from a police constable there.

The driver complained that the RTC officials and constable did nothing to save him and just watched the youths beating him up. The driver suffered bleeding injuries on his head and was treated at the District Hospital.

The dharna was withdrawn after police assured the protestors that justice would be done to the victim. Accompanied by the local AITUC leaders Veeranna lodged a complaint at the two-town police station and the case was being investigated.