Class X student donates Rs 1.05 lakh to govt school in Khammam district

Published Date - 08:31 PM, Tue - 8 November 22

Khammam: In a notable act of philanthropy, at a young age, a tenth class student studying in a private school has donated Rs 1.05 lakh to set up a computer laboratory at a government school in the district.

The student, Vasireddy Uniki of Harvest Public School in the city has spent the money to set up a fully equipped computer lab at Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS) at Pedagopathi in Konijerla mandal in the Khammam district.

Speaking to Telangana Today on Tuesday the ZPHS headmaster, Rayala Srinivas Rao informed that the installation of computers was over, electricity work was going on and would be completed by Wednesday.

The inauguration of the lab was scheduled on Thursday. The student’s kind gesture would help the school students to acquire knowledge of computers, the headmaster said while thanking the student.

Uniki’s father Vasireddy Srinivas Rao, principal of Government Junior College, Mudigonda, informed that his daughter used to save all the money she was given by him and his wife, elders and relatives in the family on special occasions like her birthday and festivals, for the past ten years.

Thus she saved Rs 1.05 lakh and wanted to spend the money on a good cause and decided to set up a computer lab at the ZPHS. Doing their part, Uniki’s parents, Srinivas Rao and Krishnaveni, a lecturer at Government Women’s College, decided to hire a computer instructor with a monthly salary of Rs 13, 000 to teach the students at the school.

Srinivas Rao further informed that the task of setting up the lab, its supervision and management was entrusted to a charitable organisation, Chaitanya Saradhi Trust, which has been setting computer labs in government schools with the help of donors.

“As a father I am very proud of my daughter as she took up social responsibility at a young age. She feels that when NRIs from other countries do charity work in India, the same should be emulated by those living in the country”, Uniki’s father said.

“My father Venkat Rao, a retired lecturer used to do charitable work. Drawing inspiration from him, myself and my wife Krishnaveni often engage in social work” Srinivas Rao said, explaining the inspiration behind his daughter’s philanthropic act.

Uniki along with her father called on district Collector VP Gautham at the collectorate on Monday and invited him for the computer lab’s inauguration. The Collector, who felt happy at the girl’s humanitarian gesture appreciated her and consented to attend the inaugural ceremony.