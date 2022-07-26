TSRTC launches bus tracking mobile application

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:39 PM, Tue - 26 July 22

Hyderabad: To make bus journey easy and encourage public to travel by Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) buses, a mobile application ‘TSRTC Bus Tracking’ to track the movement of buses was launched here on Tuesday.

Chairman, TSRTC, Bajireddy Govardhan and RTC MD, VC Sajjanar during the launch said that 96 depots across Telangana and 4170 special type buses have been identified for implementation of bus tracking and to provide the Expected Time of Arrival (ETA) of their bus services for the convenience of passengers.

The RTC MD said that the mobile application ‘TSRTC Bus Tracking’ is available to download at Google play store and it will enable passengers to live-track RTC buses.

“The initiative will help the passengers to know the arrival and departure of buses at various stops across Telangana and nearby states to where TSRTC services are available, so that the passengers can plan their travel and avoid unwanted waiting time at the bus stops / stations,” he said.

To begin with, a total of 140 buses have been identified for pilot project of which 40 AC Pushpak buses of Cantonment and Miyapur-2 depots being operated to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Shamshabad on different routes and 100 long distance buses of Miyapur-1 and Picket depots being operated on routes like Srisailam, Vijayawada, Eluru, Bhadrachalam, Bangalore and Visakhapatnam will be tracked.

In the coming months, all reservation services and special type services of district as well as Hyderabad city will also be added to the tracking app.

The RTC, MD, requested the passengers to download the app from Google play store. A link to download the mobile app is also available in www.tsrtc.telangana.gov.in.

Major features of the RTC mobile app:

1. Provides tracking of buses in Hyderabad City and district services separately.

2. Provides Expected time of Arrival (ETA) for your origin and destination points.

3. Search by Bus number to know the exact arrival of the Bus.

4. View your current Location and nearest bus stop in the App and plan your Trip.

5. Search for RGIA Shamshabad Pushpak electric buses

6. Search for special services like Garuda plus, Rajadhani, Super Luxury, Deluxe and Express buses in districts.