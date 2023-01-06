TSRTC MD Sajjanar holds coordination meeting with Transport, Police depts officials

In an effort to ensure that citizens safely reach their destinations during Sankranti festive season, TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar held a coordination meeting with officials of Transport and Police departments to collaborate.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:19 PM, Fri - 6 January 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: In an effort to ensure that citizens safely reach their destinations during the Sankranti festive season, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) Managing Director VC Sajjanar held a coordination meeting with the officials of Transport and Police departments to collaborate.

During this meeting held at Bus Bhavan on Friday, officials from TSRTC shared a detailed power presentation highlighting measures taken to tackle passenger-crowding issues during this period, as well as special buses arranged for increased convenience of travelers.

Also Read TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar seeks feedback, grievances from commuters

Sajjanar stated that officials have been assigned the duty to inform people about the risks of traveling in private vehicles. He asked citizens not to take any chances and instead reach their destinations using TSRTC buses.

“The corporation is operating 4,233 special buses for Sankranti and we predict there would be an influx of traffic between January 10 and 14. For this reason, we request various departments to collaborate with TSRTC on those dates and monitor any transportation done via private vehicles,” Sajjanar said.

For Sankranti, 585 buses have been reserved in advance and this facility is available on www.tsrtconline.in.

Senior officials from the TSRTC, traffic wings of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda police and transport department were present.