TSRTC staff to get 43.2 % DA

The existing 31.8 per cent DA will be merged into the basic pay of the employees, which roughly will work out to 43.2 per cent DA.

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has finalised a 43.2 per cent Dearness Allowance (DA) for its employees as part of the wage revision.

The revised DA will be calculated on the basic salary after the wage revision and will be paid as part of the salary. Apart from this, the House Rent Allowance (HRA), which was recently revised by the State government, will also be applicable to the RTC employees with the latest salary revision.

The HRA revision will have a huge positive impact on the salary of the RTC employees. Earlier, the RTC employees were somewhat worried after their recent salaries did not register the anticipated increase. The existing 31.8 per cent DA will be merged into the basic pay of the employees, which roughly will work out to 43.2 per cent DA.

While the State government employees still have four instalments of DA arrears pending, the RTC employees, on the other hand, are paid Dearness Allowances. Earlier, seven instalments of DA arrears were announced for RTC employees.

Due to the consistent demands from labour unions representing RTC employees and aggressive efforts taken up by TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar, the government paid the DA dues within a short period of time.

With all dues of the past getting cleared, the stage is set for RTC employees in Telangana to receive their salaries based on the revised DA.