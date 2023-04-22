TSRTC to appoint Village Bus Officers across State

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has launched an innovative program to take the public transport system closer to the citizens.

It has decided to appoint bus officers in the villages to attract people towards it and tasked them to spread awareness on various citizen friendly initiatives being taken up for passengers’ convenience.

TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar has issued guidelines regarding the appointment of village bus officers and their duties. He directed the officials to appoint bus officers at the earliest and this system will come into force across the state from May 1.

RTC officials said bus drivers and conductors residing in villages will be appointed as ‘Village Bus Officers’ by the depot managers. Preference will be given to those who come forward to work voluntarily.

“These Village Bus Officers are expected to be in constant touch with the villagers and village elders and have fortnightly meeting and take feedback and suggestions to improve bus services in the village. Their contact details will be kept at the Gram Panchayat,” said TSRTC Chairman Bajireddy Govardhan. The village sarpanch will be informed about the details of their village bus officer in the form of a letter.

Sajjanar said the Village Bus Officers will collect details of marriages, auspicious events and fairs in villages and explain about the RTC services available for such occasions. If the traffic is high, the bus trips will be increased accordingly.

The corporation also decided to encourage good performing designated personnel by way of awarding them.

Currently, RTC is providing bus facility to around 10,000 villages across the State and has decided to appoint more than 2,000 Village Bus Officers in the villages.