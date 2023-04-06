TSRTC AC sleeper buses begin maiden run

Hyderabad: The recently introduced ‘Lahari’ air-conditioned sleeper buses for long distance passengers of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), have begun their maiden run from the city on Thursday.

Initially, two AC sleeper buses will run between Hyderabad–Tirupati and Hyderabad–Chennai on a daily basis.

TSRTC officials said the Hyderabad–Tirupati AC sleeper bus will start from BHEL at 4.30 pm every day and reach MGBS around 6.20 pm, and Tirupati around 5.30 am on the next day. From Tirupati, the bus will start daily at 7.40 pm and reach MGBS around 6.50 am and BHEL around 8 am, on the next day.

Similarly, the Hyderabad – Chennai AC sleeper bus will start from BHEL everyday around 4.25 pm and reach MGBS around 6.20 pm the same day and will reach Chennai around 6.45am, on the next day. Likewise, the bus will start every day from Chennai around 7.30pm and reach MGBS around 6.50 am and BHEL around 8.20 am on the next day.

The 12- meter long AC sleeper buses have a capacity of 30 berths with lower 15 and upper 15. Free Wi-Fi facility is also available in these buses.

“These buses have been made available for the convenience of passengers particularly those travelling to distant places and neighbouring States. Citizens are requested to support RTC and not forget that the public transport system exists only for the welfare of the people,” TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar said.

For further details and ticket bookings citizens can contact 040-69440000 or 040-23450033 or www.tsrtconline.in.