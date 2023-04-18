TSRTC to launch hitech electric AC buses from May

The 12-meter long electric AC buses will have a capacity of 41 seats and can travel more than 325 kilometers on a single charge

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:40 AM, Tue - 18 April 23

Hyderabad: With Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) looking to provide a cleaner, better and comfortable travel experience to people not only in Hyderabad but across Telangana, necessary measures are underway to launch hitech electric air-conditioned buses from next month.

On Monday, TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar inspected the first prototypes of electric AC buses at Bus Bhavan and held detailed discussions with officials on facilities that such buses will offer to passengers. The Corporation had already announced that for the first time, a total of 50 electric AC buses will be made available on the Vijayawada route.

The RTC MD expressed hope that passengers from Hyderabad and the districts will embrace the environment-friendly electric buses. Senior RTC officials also made several suggestions to the representatives of Olectra Greentech Limited, which is providing the electric buses.

The 12-meter long electric AC buses will have a capacity of 41 seats and can travel more than 325 kilometers on a single charge. For the safety of passengers, a panic button has been provided at every seat along with vehicle tracking system. All the electric-buses, which will be equipped with at least three CCTV cameras that will have a one-month backup of data, will be connected to the TSRTC control room.

The electric vehicles will come equipped with high-end features including reverse parking assistance camera, LED boards in the front and back of the bus to display details of destinations, mobile charging facility along with lamps at every seat, a Fire Detection Suppression System (FDSS) to detect and prevent fire accidents and public address systems that will convey information to the passengers.

Overall, the Olectra has placed an order for 550 electric buses with Greentech Limited (OGL), out of which 500 buses will run within Hyderabad and 50 buses will run on the Hyderabad – Vijayawada route.

Apart from these, another 1,000 electric buses will be made available from Ashok Leyland and other companies. These buses will be handed over to TSRTC in installments by the respective companies under Gross Cost Contract (GCC) method.