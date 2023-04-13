| Tsrtc Announces 10 Per Cent Off To Those Traveling Between Hyderabad To Vijayawada

TSRTC announces 10 per cent off to those traveling between Hyderabad to Vijayawada

TSRTC has said that the offer will be valid only till April 30. The discount will save upto Rs 40 to Rs 50 per person.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:21 PM, Thu - 13 April 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has announced a 10 per cent discount to bus users traveling between Hyderabad – Vijayawada.

RTC officials said this discount will also be applicable on Super Luxury and Rajdhani AC services on that route. The 10 per cent discount will be valid till April 30 only, they said.

This discount will save Rs.40 to Rs.50 per person, RTC officials said requesting citizens to make the best use of the offer.

Citizens can click on – tsrtconline.in for ticket reservation.