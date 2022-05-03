TSRTC to deliver Banganapalle mangoes to your doorstep; details inside

Hyderabad: In a novel initiative, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will now be delivering farm fresh Banganapalle mangoes (also known as Benishan) to your doorstep.

According to the corporation, customers, who wish to get the mangoes delivered through posts, will have to pay Rs 115 per kg. And, one can order 5 kg, 10 kg, 15 kg or in tons.

“Assured delivery from the delivery of bookings. For bookings, visit https://www.tsrtcparcel.in/TSCounter/Account/Products,” it states.

For additional information, one can contact TSRTC call centre 040-69440000 and 040-23450033. Detailed information is also available on the site and also on the application, which is available on play store.

