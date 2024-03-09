TSRTC to implement 2017 PRC with 21 pc fitment from April 1

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said the government took the decision based on the request of the TSRTC staff urging it to adjust their pay as per PRC of 2017 and PRC of 2021.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Saturday announced implementation of the 2017 Payment Revision Commission (PRC) with a 21 per cent fitment from April 1, 2024.

Announcing the decision at Bus Bhavan here, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said the government took the decision based on the request of the TSRTC staff urging it to adjust their pay as per PRC of 2017 and PRC of 2021.

For now, the TSRTC would implement the PRC with 21 per cent fitment from April by amalgamating the 31.1 percent of dearness allowance (DA) of January 1, 2017, from April 1, 2017. Such adjusted salary would be paid from June 1, 2024.

Arrears of pay scale 2017 if any would be paid at the time of retirement without any interest deductions.”It is estimated that implementation of the 2017 pay scale with 21 per cent fitment would cost Rs 418.11 crore of additional burden annually,” the Minister said.

TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar said the new pay scale would benefit 42,057 employees on the pay scale 2017, 11,014 employees who were retired on April 1, 2027.

The total number of employees that would benefit from the PRC implementation would be 53,071, he added.