TSRTC base camp inaugurated in Medaram

By Telangana Today Updated On - 17 February 2024, 07:31 PM

Hyderabad: For the convenience of devotees planning to visit Samakka –Saralamma biennial tribal fair, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has established a base camp with a temporary bus stand in an area of 55 acres at the Medaram fair, which will be held between February 21 and 24, on Saturday.

The RTC has also established a total of 50 queue lines in the base camp with a length of 7 kms. In view of anticipated rush of devotees, the TSRTC will operate 6000 special buses for eight days between Sunday 18 and 25 and around 15,000 RTC staff will be on duty during the fair.

The RTC facility at Medaram was launched in the presence of Ministers Seethakka, Ponnam Prabhakar, Mulugu Collector, Ila Tripathi, Superintendent of Police, P. Sabharish, TSRTC senior officials including its MD, VC Sajjanar were present.