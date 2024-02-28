Three women killed, 12 injured in road accident in Suryapet

The victims were Kandula Nagamma and Chevula Narayananamma from Vijayaraghavapuram and Pakala Anasurya from Vepala in Munagala mandal.

Suryapet: Three women, all agricultural labourers, died on the spot while 12 others were injured in a road accident after a TSRTC bus hit an autorickshaw at Mothe in Suryapet district on Thursday morning.

According to the police, a TSRTC bus from the Madira depot hit the autorickshaw from behind when the agricultural labourers were going for work to Burkacherla in Mothe mandal. The injured persons were shifted to the Government General Hospital in Suryapet.

The condition of three of them was said to be serious. The driver of the autorickshaw Sompangu Pavan also received injuries in the accident.