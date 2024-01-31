Watch: TSRTC condemns assault on bus conductors by female passenger

The RTC officials lodged a complaint about the incident at the LB Nagar police station under Rachakonda Commissionerate. The police are investigating the case.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 31 January 2024, 10:46 AM

Hyderabad: The TSRTC on Wednesday condemned the incident where a female passenger abused and assaulted two bus conductors belonging to Hayatnagar Depot-1.

The management of TSRTC has made it clear that if such incidents are committed against the staff who are performing their duties efficiently with commitment, they will not be ignored at all, he said.

Legal action will be taken against the persons who interfere with the duties of TSRTC staff and engage in attacks.

TSRTC staff are very patient in their duties. The organisation appeals to the people to help them and reach their destinations safely, Sajjanar said.