TSRTC launches 22 Electric Green Metro Express buses in Hyderabad

This is the first time that eco-friendly Electric non-AC buses have been made available in the State and Mahalakshmi scheme is applicable in these buses, according to a statement issued by the TSRTC.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12 March 2024, 05:19 PM

Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: A fleet of 22 new Electric Green Metro Express non-AC buses was launched by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) here on Tuesday.

Deputy Chief Minister, Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, Transport Minister, Ponnam Prabhakar and R&B Minister, Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy flagged off the new vehicles in the presence of Transport Commissioner Jyoti Buddha Prakash, TSRTC Managing Director, VC Sajjanar, and others.

These buses are 12 meters long and with a capacity of 35 seats have the convenience of traveling up to 225 km on a single charge. The full charging takes 3 to 4 hours.

To provide pollution free e-mobility, TSRTC is operating 40 AC e-buses from various locations of Hyderabad to RGI Airport since March 2019 transporting daily around 5000 passengers, the press release added.

TSRTC signed agreement with M/s. Evey Trans (TEL) P Ltd., to deploy 50 12M Intra-city AC eBuses on GCC Model for a period 12 years. While 10 e-Garuda buses are in operation from May 2023 on Hyderabad-Vijayawada route, 25 Green Metro Luxury AC eBuses are in operation from September 2023 on Rajiv Gandhi International Airport and IT corridor routes.

The second lot 25 vehicles are ready for operation and remaining 450 buses will be realized by August 2024.