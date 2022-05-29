TSRTC to launch water bottles; suggest names and win prizes

By Shweta Watson Published: Published Date - 03:21 PM, Sun - 29 May 22

Hyderabad: This summer has been giving citizens a hard time, especially those commuting to work on a daily basis. With soaring high temperatures, people are finding relief in the form of cold beverages like fruit juices and sugarcane juices.

However, we can all agree that nothing quenches your thirst the way water does. And if you’re travelling via TSRTC buses and forget your water bottle at home, you need not worry anymore. The managing director of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), VC Sajjanar, announced on his official Twitter handle that 500 ml and 1 litre water bottles for passengers will be launched for the first time in its history.

He also announced a competition asking Twitterati for some name and design suggestions for the bottle and the best one will get a reward.

“We are delighted to announce the launch of 500 ml & 1 Litre water bottles for passengers. You are welcome to suggest the title & design for the bottles. The best suggestion will get a reward. Send your Suggestion to our @WhatsApp number 9440970000 @TSRTCHQ #TSRTCompetition (sic),” read the viral tweet.

Many Hyderabadis are participating in the competition. One Twitter user wrote, “Elixir from TSRTC. Water is the elixir of life. This name will arouse curiosity and many people will refer to Google to get its meaning which is what is mentioned in the second sentence. Please provide biodegradable bottles that can be specially ordered. Don’t use plastic.”

Another Twitter user suggested Hyderabad Metro to follow suit as well.

