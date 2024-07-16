| Internal Enquiry Against Tgsrtc Bus Conductor For Misbehaving With Female Passenger

Following allegations of misbehaviour against a bus conductor by a woman passenger, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has ordered a comprehensive enquiry into the incident.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 16 July 2024, 09:30 PM

Hyderabad: The Raidurgam police have registered a case against a bus conductor following allegations of misbehaviour levelled by a woman passenger, on Tuesday.

The police invoked Section 75 (i) (physical contact and advances involving unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures) of BNS against the bus conductor and are investigating.

The woman passenger has brought to the attention of the TGSRTC management through social media that a conductor from Farooq Nagar bus depot had misbehaved with her when she boarded a bus from Manikonda to Himyathnagar on July 15.

“The organisation will take necessary departmental action against those responsible, based on the enquiry report,” said TGSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar on ‘X’.

“TGSRTC does not compromise on women safety. It has been providing safe travel facility to an average of over 35 lakh women every day,” he added..