Three killed as TSRTC bus rams mobile tiffin centre in Jangaon

According to reports, an RTC Garuda bus coming from Hyderabad rammed the mobile tiffin centre near the HP petrol station

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 May 2024, 03:29 PM

Jangaon: Three persons were killed and several others were injured when an TSRTC bus crashed into a mobile tiffin centre in Raghunathpalli area of the district on Monday.

According to reports, an RTC Garuda bus coming from Hyderabad rammed the mobile tiffin centre near the HP petrol station at high speed killing three workers of the tiffin centre on the spot and injuring several others. The injured were shifted to Jangaon government hospital for treatment.

The police have registered a case and the investigation is underway.