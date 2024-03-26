TSRTC to run special buses for IPL matches in Hyderabad

These special RTC buses for cricket fans will be operated between 6 pm and 11:30 pm on March 27 and April 5.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 March 2024, 07:46 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will operate nearly 60 special buses to Uppal stadium from various parts of the city during the upcoming IPL T20 cricket matches. These special RTC buses for cricket fans will be operated between 6 pm and 11:30 pm on March 27 and April 5.

They will operate on routes such as Koti, Charminar, Chandrayangutta, Kondapur, JBS, LB Nagar and BHEL to RGIC stadium.

The TSRTC buses will also be available after the completion of the IPL match at the stadium to pick up the return traffic. Controllers and enforcement squad teams will be available for hassle-free boarding and alighting of passengers at Uppal Stadium.

For March 27 match, people can dial: 9959226140/9959224058/ 99592226138 and for April 5 match, dial: 9959226419/ 9959226137/ 9959226147.