TSRTC to run special buses to Srisailam during night

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:15 PM, Fri - 11 November 22

(File Photo) The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation has some good news for its passengers.

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has some good news for its passengers. For the first time, devotees who are going to visit Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Varla Devasthanam at Srisailam in Kurnool of Andhra Pradesh will be allowed to travel through the forest area without stopping anywhere at night.

At present, the Forest Department officials stop RTC buses and private vehicles at the Ghat roads in the forest area during the night and only allow them to travel next morning.

In this background, TSRTC Rangareddy Region Manager, A Sridhar had recently requested the Forest Department authorities to allow RTC buses coming from Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) and Jubilee Bus Station (JBS) to travel at night even without stopping at Munnanur and Domalapenta check posts at the Nagarjuna Sagar – Srisailam tiger reserve.

Considering the request and examining the possibilities, Telangana Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), Rakesh Mohan Dobriyal issued an order allowing TSRTC buses to pass through the reserve forest area till November 20, for the benefit of the devotees.

The corporation is running the special buses between 3.45 am to 11.45 pm from Hyderabad to Srisailam temple.

“Passengers going to pay a visit to Srisailam temple from Hyderabad should use this opportunity. Though vehicles are not permitted to travel through to the forest during the night, we secured special permission from the forest authorities in view of the demand. We thank the forest department officials for allowing buses at night,” Sridhar said.