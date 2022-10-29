TSRTC Logistics eyes Rs 1 crore per day

By C. Romeo Published: Published Date - 10:57 PM, Sat - 29 October 22

Hyderabad: To increase income from the Logistics Division of the state-run Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), the corporation had tied up with other logistics firms and government departments including the Indian Railways and the Postal Department to expand its reach to all parts of the country and offer seamless services to citizens.

Currently, the corporation delivers anywhere between 15,000 to 18,000 parcels and makes about Rs.25 lakh per day through logistics services. It is planning to increase number of parcels being transported and the income generated to about Rs.1 crore per day.

The RTC has made necessary arrangements in this direction and had tied up with quite a few big firms and government departments to transport and deliver parcels to any part of the country seamlessly and in time. The list also includes the Indian Railways and Indian Postal Department.

It is learnt that the corporation will be entering into agreement with some multinational companies, logistics firms.

“The RTC has a good network across the State. The organisation handles the cargo movement in these areas with ease. And in areas where there is no network outside the state, it is decided to take orders and entrust the movement of parcels to other companies and government organisations,” said a senior official from the TSRTC.

Thus, with the help of other companies, it has decided to grow in the business so that the daily income reaches Rs.1 crore and above. As part of this, it may be recalled that the TSRTC has changed the name of Cargo and Parcel Service to TSRTC Logistics.

On the other hand, it is also focused on the work of door delivery of goods directly from the areas where they are actually manufactured.

The TSRTC authorities had also made certain changes in their strategy with regard to the Logistics Division and transfers in the division to offer better effective services to citizens.