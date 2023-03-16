TSRTC’s hire buses yield good results

TSRTC announced a special discount of 10 per cent in view of wedding and festive season for all the buses on contract, which are booked in advance

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:52 PM, Thu - 16 March 23

Hyderabad: Efforts of the TSRTC management to attract citizens to hire the buses are yielding fruits, thanks to the discounts offered on par with the private travel agencies.

Authorities said 2037 buses were hired in February, while in the first fortnight of March, 1,370 buses were booked on contract basis for various occasions by the citizens across the State. Of these bookings, the Greater Hyderabad Zone (GHZ) stood first in February and Karimnagar (KMNR) Zone witnessed most bookings during March.

The corporation had announced a special discount of 10 per cent in view of the wedding and festive season for all the buses on contract, which are booked in advance. This discount was said to be applicable only on rented or hired buses till June, this year. But in view of the anticipated demand, the 10 per cent discount was announced, said a senior official of the corporation.

Officials said during February, 2,037 buses were hired. Of them, the highest number of 865 buses were hired from Greater Hyderabad Zone, followed by Karimnagar zone with 589 bookings and Hyderabad and Karimnagar Zones with 583 bookings.

Likewise, up to March 14, 1,370 buses were hired across the State. While 633 buses were hired from Karimnagar zone, it was followed by 410 bookings from Greater Hyderabad Zone and 327 bookings from Hyderabad and Karimnagar Zone.

The corporation rents out buses at much cheaper rates than private vehicles. This facility is being provided without any cash deposit in advance. Depending upon the size of groups, either mini bus or regular buses can be booked.

“Citizens can hire a Mini Vajra bus for a group of 40 people and an ordinary bus for a larger group. The buses are being hired out on an hourly basis instead of charging for a whole day, if not required. Thus helping the customers to pay for used time,” a senior official said.

Those booking the buses two months and a month prior can avail a discount of 20 per cent and 15 per cent respectively. For bookings and further information, interested could contact the local depot manager or log onto www.tsrtconline.in., or call 040-69440000 / 040-23450033.

*Buses hired in February:

Adilabad region – 70

Nizamabad region – 86

Karimnagar region – 86

Warangal region – 174

Khammam region – 173

*Karimnagar Zone Total – 589

Mahabubnagar region – 152

Medak region – 100

Nalgonda region – 120

Ranga Reddy region – 211

*Hyderabad & Karimnagar Zone Total – 583

Hyderabad region – 474

Secunderabad region – 391

*Greater Hyderabad Zone Total – 865

*TSRTC Total – 2,037

*Buses hired in March (Up to 15th)

Adilabad region – 182

Nizamabad region – 64

Karimnagar region – 98

Warangal region – 108

Khammam region – 181

*Karimnagar Zone Total – 633

Mahabubnagar region – 75

Medak region – 26

Nalgonda region – 66

Ranga Reddy region – 160

*Hyderabad & Karimnagar Zone Total – 327

Hyderabad region – 240

Secunderabad region – 170

*Greater Hyderabad Zone Total – 410

*TSRTC Total – 1,370

