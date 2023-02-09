TSRTC extends discount period on contract buses

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:51 PM, Thu - 9 February 23

Hyderabad: For this wedding season, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has announced special 10 per cent discount on base hire charges for all the buses on contract, which are booked in advance.

Officials said the 10 per cent discount will be applicable only on rented buses till June 30 this year.

In the past, RTC has provided concessions for hired or contract buses during the month of Kartika Masam, Vanabhojanam and Sabarimala Ayyappa Darshan. However, the concession expired on December 31, 2022.

In view of the demand due to the arrival of the wedding season, the field officials have suggested that a 10 per cent discount should be provided, RTC officials said.

TSRTC Chairman, Bajireddy Govardhan said the discount has been provided so that people do not face any difficulties during the auspicious activities. The corporation rents out buses at much cheaper rates than private vehicles. This facility is being provided without any cash deposit in advance.

For bookings and further information, citizens can contact the local depot manager or visit the official website www.tsrtconline.in.