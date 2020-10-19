TSSPDCL assures restoration of power to all places in Hyderabad

Chairman and Managing Director G Raghuma Reddy suggested that owners of the apartment complexes shift meters located in the cellars to upper floors to save them from inundation.

By | Published: 4:51 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Ltd (TSSPDCL) has estimated the losses to the power distribution system in the GHMC area due to rains and floods at Rs 2 crore. Chairman and Managing Director G Raghuma Reddy and other directors of the Discom have visited several areas of the city on Monday and took stock of the situation and reviewed the status of repairs undertaken by the staff in the old city area, Hafiz Baba Nagar.

Later speaking to the media, he said that several electrical poles fell down and transformers were damaged during the rains and the floods that followed. “We have undertaken repair works to 95 per cent of the area with the help of 6000 employees. We are confident that we will restore power to all the affected areas by Monday night,” he said.

He also suggested that owners of the apartment complexes shift meters located in the cellars to upper floors to save them from inundation. He assured them assistance in case the owners of the complexes decide to shift the meters to higher floors. “Please don’t touch meters or power lines located in the cellar areas. We will immediately stop power supply in any cellar flooded with rain water,” he said.

He said that 500 transformers were damaged in the Musi command area alone during the deluge. He informed that the Discom has started pumping out flood water from all substations in low lying areas of the city with the help of diesel generators.

