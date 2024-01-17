TSSPDCL to undertake maintenance works on Thursday

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) will undertake maintenance works in a few areas in metro, Medchal and Rangareddy zones on Thursday.

The maintenance works would be undertaken in Banjara Hills, greenlands, Azamabad, Mehdipatnam, Saifabad, Asamagadh, Begum Bazaar, Charminar, Bowenpally, Paradise, Secunderabad Cantonment, Jeedimetla, Kukatpally, Medchal, Habsiguda, Sainikpuri, Kondapur, Gachibowli, Ibrahimbagh, Rajendra Nagar, Saroornagar and Champapet areas.

The complete maintenance schedule has been embedded in the company’s website www.tssouthernpower.com and mobile app.