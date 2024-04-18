Hyderabad: Man caught with explosive material in Medchal

The man Vijay (44), a resident of Medchal was supplying the explosive material to contractors although he did not obtain a license to carry out the trade.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 April 2024, 04:21 PM

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Special Operations Team on Thursday caught a man who was illegally possessing explosive material. The police seized gelatin sticks, wire bundles and switch boards from him.

The man Vijay (44), a resident of Medchal was supplying the explosive material to contractors although he did not obtain a license to carry out the trade. On a tip off, the Cyberabad SOT (Medchal) team caught him and seized the material.

Two other persons who were supplying the material to Vijay are absconding.