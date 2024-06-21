TSWR CoE-Bellampalli student get seat at IIT-Kharagpur

Durgam Charan Teja's name was announced in the first phase of counselling held by the joint seat allocation authority for admissions into IITs on Friday.

Durgam Charan Teja is being felicitated by members of a parents committee on the premises of TSWR CoE-Bellampalli on Friday

Mancherial: A student from Telangana Social Welfare Residential Centre of Excellence (TSWR CoE)-Bellampalli, Durgam Charan Teja got admission in the prestigious IIT-Kharagpur. His name was announced in the first phase of counselling held by the joint seat allocation authority for admissions into IITs on Friday.

TSWRC CoE-Bellampalli principal Inala Saidulu said congratulated Teja for securing an opportunity to study in a premier institute. Teja had become a role model to others. Meanwhile, members of the centre’s Parents Committee felicitated the student with a shawl.