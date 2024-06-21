TSWR CoE-Bellampalli student get seat at IIT-Kharagpur

Durgam Charan Teja's name was announced in the first phase of counselling held by the joint seat allocation authority for admissions into IITs on Friday.
Mancherial: A student from Telangana Social Welfare Residential Centre of Excellence (TSWR CoE)-Bellampalli, Durgam Charan Teja got admission in the prestigious IIT-Kharagpur. His name was announced in the first phase of counselling held by the joint seat allocation authority for admissions into IITs on Friday.
TSWRC CoE-Bellampalli principal Inala Saidulu said congratulated Teja for securing an opportunity to study in a premier institute. Teja had become a role model to others. Meanwhile, members of the centre’s Parents Committee felicitated the student with a shawl.