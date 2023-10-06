TSWR CoE-Bellampalli student selected for Indian Army

TSWR CoE-Bellampalli principal Inala Saidulu said that Talla Pavan Kalyan cracked the post of the soldier in the Indian Army by excelling in written and physical efficiency tests of which results were declared recently.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:16 PM, Fri - 6 October 23

Mancherial: A student of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Centre of Excellence (TSWR CoE)-Bellampalli has been selected as a soldier in the Indian Army. He was felicitated on the premises of the institution on Friday.

Kalyan registered 906 marks out of 1,000 marks in Intermediate.

He shined in national level athletic competitions, Saidulu added. Three students belonging to the CoE secured placements with Indian Army and paramilitary forces of the country.