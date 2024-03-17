Mancherial: Dalit woman ends life over not getting married

She had made an attempt to die by suicide by jumping in front of a moving train, but was saved by locals two months ago.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 March 2024, 06:22 PM

Mancherial: A 41-year-old Dalit woman was found dead on the railway tracks, allegedly after she jumped in front of a train in Bellampalli on Sunday. She was reportedly depressed over marriage alliances not working out for her.

According to Bellampalli government railway police, Kotturi Sumalatha from Tekula Basthi in the coal belt town resorted to the drastic step as she was upset over being unable to get married even after she turned 40 years. She was dejected when she was rejected by several alliances.

Also Read Mancherial: Gandhari Fort inspected for adventurous activities

She had made an attempt to die by suicide by jumping in front of a moving train, but was saved by locals two months ago.

She has a younger sister and her mother was a widow. Based on a complaint received from her mother, Laxmi, a case was registered. Investigation is on.