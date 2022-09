| Tswreis Players Rule The Roost At The Khelo India Womens Judo League

TSWREIS players rule the roost at the Khelo India Women’s Judo League

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:17 PM, Mon - 5 September 22

The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) students won six medals including two silver and four bronze

Hyderabad: The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) students won six medals including two silver and four bronze at the Khelo India Women’s Judo National League and Ranking Tournament South-Zone held at the VKN Menon Indoor Stadium, Thrissur, Kerala on Monday.

Anusha and Akshita clinched silver. Nakshtra won two bronze medals. Spandana, Gangothri also claimed bronze medals.

