TSWREIS sports camp inaugurated at MLRIT

Hyderabad: A 40-day sports camp exclusively for students of educational institutions under Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions (TSWREIS) was inaugurated on the campus of Marri Laxman Reddy Institute of Technology (MLRIT) here on Monday.

The special sports camp for young sportspersons from various social welfare schools was inaugurated by Secretary, TSWREIS, R S Praveen Kumar and TRS Malkajgiri parliamentary constituency in charge and Marri Laxman Reddy Institute of Technology (MLRIT) secretary Marri Rajasekhar Reddy.

“The sports infrastructure at MLRIT is world class. The camp will provide the much-needed technical coaching to talented youngsters from across the State,” Praveen Kumar said.

Rajasekhar Reddy said MLRIT was known to encourage talented youngsters in sports. “I thank TSWREIS for providing an opportunity to host such a unique sports camp for young and upcoming talent in Telangana State. Recently, we had organised a special sports meet for parents of children of various social welfare schools, which was well received by all,” he said. Senior management officials from MLRIT, TSWREIS, coaches and students were present.

