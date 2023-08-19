TSWREIS golfers impress in South Zone Golf Championship

TSWREIS golfers secured six medals in the South Zone Golf Championship held at Peruvamba, Chennai on Saturday
Hyderabad: The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) golfers secured six medals in the South Zone Golf Championship held at Peruvamba, Chennai on Saturday.
The triumph of half a dozen medals includes two gold, one silver and three bronze.
Amulya Guguloth of Thorur and Mala Anusha of Nachrla bagged gold medals in category A and B respectively.
Shaikpet’s Madhu Yadav of category A secured silver medal. In Category A’s Akhila Usikala of Yellendu and Mukul Pawar of Nyalkal finished with bronze. Narsingi’s Jerusa added another bronze with the third-place finish in the Category C.