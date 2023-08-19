Saturday, Aug 19, 2023
Home | News | Tswreis Golfers Impress In South Zone Golf Championship

TSWREIS golfers impress in South Zone Golf Championship

TSWREIS golfers secured six medals in the South Zone Golf Championship held at Peruvamba, Chennai on Saturday

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 11:41 PM, Sat - 19 August 23
TSWREIS golfers impress in South Zone Golf Championship
TSWREIS golfers secured six medals in the South Zone Golf Championship held at Peruvamba, Chennai on Saturday

Hyderabad: The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) golfers secured six medals in the South Zone Golf Championship held at Peruvamba, Chennai on Saturday.

The triumph of half a dozen medals includes two gold, one silver and three bronze.

Amulya Guguloth of Thorur and Mala Anusha of Nachrla bagged gold medals in category A and B respectively.

Shaikpet’s Madhu Yadav of category A secured silver medal. In Category A’s Akhila Usikala of Yellendu and Mukul Pawar of Nyalkal finished with bronze. Narsingi’s Jerusa added another bronze with the third-place finish in the Category C.

Related News

Latest News