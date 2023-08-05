TSWREIS’s Rani, Indu to represent India in U-18 Women Asia Cup Softball Championship

Suddapally’s Rani and Indu of Armoor showcased their full potential at the National level competitions and are now all set to be part of the Indian side

TSWREIS students Rani and Indu

Hyderabad: L Rani and Indu of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) softball academy have been selected to the Indian softball team that will compete in the Under-18 Women Asia Cup Softball Championship to be held in Pingtan-Fijjuana Province China beginning August 29.

TSWREI Society congratulated both the players for their inspiring achievement.