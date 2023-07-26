TSWREIS girl Amulya clinches golf title

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:00 PM, Wed - 26 July 23

Hyderabad: Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) golfer Amulya Goguloth bagged top honours in the category A section of the Clover Greens South-Zone National Golf course Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The State girl carded 149 for the top honours ahead of of Aakiyah Laiza Achary and Lega Viswanathan who were two and six shots behind the leader respectively. Amulya is under the guidance of coach Bhaskar.