TSWREIS invites applications from women candidates to fill lecturer posts

Vacancies to be filled one each in Political Science, Economics, Environmental Law/Legal Language writing, History (law), Librarian (law and PG), and few other subjects.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:52 PM, Wed - 28 December 22

Hyderabad: Telangana Social Welfare Residential Law and PG Center for women has invited applications from qualified and experienced women candidates for lecturer posts with one each in Political Science, Economics, Environmental Law/Legal Language writing, History (law), Librarian (law and PG), two lecturer posts for History of Courts, evidence subjects to teach the students of B.A.(LLB) five-year course and one Physical chemistry lecturer to teach PG Physical chemistry subject as guest faculty (full time).

The monthly remuneration for lecturers is Rs. 32,500 per month while for the post of librarian, the monthly salary is Rs. 26,000.

Interested candidates can sent their CV to the Principal, TSWR Law College and PG Center, Chaitanyapuri, Hyderabad in person or on email at (prl-rdcw-lbngr-swrs@telangana.gov.in).

For details: 9603617134.