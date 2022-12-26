TSWREIS book stall making its mark at Hyderabad Book Fair

Books of various genres authored by 17 former and present students of the educational society are available for sale at the book fair. However, the book titled 'The Flying Rainbow – Poetry in Rhyme', written by Shravan Kumar Lingamapally is one of the top-selling books at the stall.

Published Date - 05:28 PM, Mon - 26 December 22

Hyderabad: The 35th edition of the National Book Fair started on December 23 at NTR Stadium in Hyderabad is drawing a huge footfall every day. Around 340 stalls have been set up at the venue for display and sale by various publishers and bookhouses from across India. Being conducted by the Hyderabad Book Fair Society, the event will continue till January 1, 2023.

The event also features a stall from the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS). Books of various genres authored by 17 former and present students of the educational society are available for sale at the book fair. However, the book titled ‘The Flying Rainbow – Poetry in Rhyme’, written by Shravan Kumar Lingamapally is one of the top-selling books at the stall.

An Intermediate (BiPC) student of Goulidoddi TSWREIS JC, Shravan Kumar has expressed happiness over his book being displayed at the annual literary festival. Shravan, who likes reading and writing stories and poems, was inclined towards writing since he was in his seventh standard. To date, he has written over 1,000 poems and is still counting.

A total of 17 students from different TSWREIS are volunteering for the book fair, with K Sandhya Deepthi, a degree college lecturer from Nizamabad, as the coordinator.

“I thank Ronald Ross sir, Secretary of TSWREIS, and K Sandhya Deepthi for encouraging us to continue our passion,” said Shravan.

“I’m so elated and happy to encourage my students to scale greater heights through their literary work. It has been a fabulous journey so far, guiding the students to enhance their skills and I feel so happy and proud of my students,” said Sandhya Deepthi.

Apart from the above-mentioned book, other books like ‘The Unseen Robbery’ (English), ‘Detective Madhuri’, ‘Prasa Pichukalu’, and ‘Mundu Chupu Muthyalu’ are being bought in large numbers by people.

So far, volunteers at the TSWREIS stall have sold over 250 books and are expecting to sell another 250 books by the end of the book fair. The books are sold at a fixed flat rate of Rs 100.