TSWREIS launches BSc (Hons) in Design and Tech, invites applications

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:34 PM, Wed - 3 August 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) has launched a BSc (Hons) in Design and Technology at TSW-Residential Degree College (RDC) for Women, Sircilla and invited applications from eligible women candidates for admission to the programme for the academic year 2022-23.

The college is affiliated to Satavahana University and admissions will be conducted through a state-level common entrance test-‘TSW-DeTAT 22’.

The Society also invited applications for guest faculty (women) to teach the BSc (Hons) in Design and Technology at TSWRDC Sircilla. For details and applications, visit the website www.tswreis.ac.in.