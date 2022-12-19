Medal in maiden international chess event is lifetime memory: Akash

Akash Kumar won a team silver in the recently-concluded 16th Asian Schools Chess Championship held in Kalutara

Updated On - 10:51 PM, Mon - 19 December 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) student Irondla Akash Kumar won a team silver in the recently-concluded 16th Asian Schools Chess Championship held in Kalutara, Sri Lanka was over the moon for his achievement at the international platform.

Akash said the medal is special it was his maiden international appearance. “It is a very special moment in my life as this was my first international tournament and I was excited and happy to represent the country and returning with a silver medal. That doubled my happiness,” said the 16-year-old said on his medal victory. Akash also finished seventh in the classic event of Under-17 open category.

Son of a private teacher of Repallewada village of Tandur mandal in the Mancherial district, he started playing chess with his father for fun. He was later encouraged by his coach Shiva Kumar in the TSWR School Chess Academy Kasipet, Shaikpet and now he is proving his mettle in national and domestic levels.

“My father taught me how to play chess in my childhood. After joining the society (TSWREIS) I have polished my game with the fine coaching provided here in the academy. I am thankful for the secretary sir (Ronald Rose) and my coach for picking me up and turning me into an international player,” said the 10th standard student.

Speaking about his future goals he revealed, “My aim is to get a Grandmaster (GM) title. Currently I have 1,300 Fide rating points. In the next year I want to reach 1,700 points in Classic as I train for the upcoming events.”

“Akash was the first student to play and win an international medal from our academy. I am glad for his achievement. He is doing well in the State and national tournaments. Akash is always eager to learn and improve himself. His success will motivate other students as well,” said Shiva Kumar, coach of TSWR School Chess Academy.