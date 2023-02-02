TSWREIS student Sharishma qualifies for World School Chess Championship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:28 PM, Thu - 2 February 23

Sharishma

Hyderabad: The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) student G Sharishma qualified for the World Schools Chess Championship scheduled to be held in Rhodes, Greece from April 13 to 23.

Competing in the U-17 girls category in the MPL 11th National Schools Chess Championship, the 10th standard student, who trains at the Mahabubabad Chess Academy finished 19th by scoring 4.5 points in five points to confirm his berth into the global event.