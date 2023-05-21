TT Impact: Guvvalagutta’s water woes end with Mission Bhagiratha

Every house in Guvvalagutta village of Chandampet mandal in the district is now getting sufficient drinking water daily under Mission Bhagiratha.

By Srinivas P. Published Date - 06:11 PM, Sun - 21 May 23

Nalgonda: Every house in Guvvalagutta village of Chandampet mandal in the district is now getting sufficient drinking water daily under Mission Bhagiratha with officials taking up repairs on the pipeline to the village following a report, “Guvvalagutta awaits Mission Bhagiratha water” published in these columns a couple of months ago.

The report had highlighted the apathy of officials, who were lethargic in ensuring drinking water supply under Mission Bhagiratha to the village. Responding to the report, officials took up repairs to the leakages on the pipeline and replaced the valve to boost the pressure of the water as the village was located on high terrain.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Guvvalagutta Sarpanch Srinu Naik said safe drinking water was being supplied to every house in the village a few days after the report in Telangana Today. He exuded confidence that new cases of renal diseases would not be reported in the village from now on since the villagers were getting safe drinking water.

“We are thankful to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and IT Minister K T Rama Rao for solving the decade-old issue faced by the people of the village,” Naik said.