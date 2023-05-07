| Telangana Multiple Projects To Be Launched By Ktr In Mancherial On May 8

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao will tour Bellampalli Assembly constituency and will take part in the launch of multiple developmental projects

Mancherial: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao along with Scheduled Castes Development Minister Koppula Eshwar and Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy will tour Bellampalli Assembly constituency and to take part in the launch of multiple developmental projects on Monday.

Rama Rao is scheduled to reach the coal belt town at 11.30 am. He will lay the foundation stone to a special food processing zone infra, a pump house of the Mission Bhagiratha scheme in Bellampalli and a road between Laxmipur to Baddampalli apart from two bridges in remote Vemanapalli mandal.

The Minister will interact with the employees of software companies, Sanathana Analytics and Recruitment Service Private Limited and Value Pitch Technologies in Bellampalli town after which he will then hand over ownership documents to occupants of lands belonging to the Singareni Collieries Company Limited at a meeting to be held in the town. He will later leave for Ramagundam.

The food processing zone will come up on 350 acres on the outskirts of Bellampalli, providing direct and indirect employment to thousands of people. A road from Laxmipur to Baddamaplli and two bridges will be developed spending Rs 16.57 crore. The pump house of the drinking water scheme will be set up at an estimated cost of Rs 44 crore.

Apart from these works, the ministers will lay foundation stone to a Rythu Bazar, the widening of Shishumandir road, a road from Polampalli to Shikinam villages, between Yesaipalli and Lingala villages, a stretch from Pedda Dubba to Chatlapur villages, a road between Dammireddipet and Nennala mandal centre and a stretch from Bellampalli town to Venkatapur. They will also inaugurate a SC, ST hostel building in Bellampalli.