TT Morning News: Tamilisai Supporting Congress, Hardik Pandya As MI Captain, Bhajan Lal Oath Taking

TT Morning News from Telangana Today brings you the news covered daily by our E-Paper

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:18 AM, Sat - 16 December 23

TT Morning News from Telangana Today brings you the news covered daily by our E-Paper. Today’s Morning News includes Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan supporting the Congress Government, Hardik Pandya replacing Rohit Sharma as the Mumbai Indians captain, Telugu YouTuber Chandoo Sai getting arrested for rape charges, Nandamuri Balakrishna opening a Hyper Mart in Hyderabad’s Patancheru, Bhajan Lal taking oath as the new Rajasthan Chief Minister, and Benjamin Netanyahu with his war cabinet on the progress of the Israel-Hamas war.